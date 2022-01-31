Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 236.5% in January

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SHZHY stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
