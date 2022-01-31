Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 236.5% in January

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the December 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SHZHY stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

