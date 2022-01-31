Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON BEG opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.71. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 101.83 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The company has a market cap of £183.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,208.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

