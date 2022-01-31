Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 185.5%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $27.04 on Monday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $75,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,097 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

