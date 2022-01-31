Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Expands By 110.9%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

