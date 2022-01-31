Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 80.2%

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 497,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

