Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Expands By 51.2%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.