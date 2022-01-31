Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Grows By 83.3%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CKX stock remained flat at $$11.58 during trading hours on Monday. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.20.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

