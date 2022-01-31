Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Drops By 29.4%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Clarim Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clarim Acquisition by 66.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

