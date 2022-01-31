Short Interest in Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Decreases By 34.1%

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 23,271,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,729,574. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

