Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 134.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of FNX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $107.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
