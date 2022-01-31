Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 134.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FNX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.92. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $107.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter.

