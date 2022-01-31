Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declines By 27.5%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.70. 85,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 112,636 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

