Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Increases By 55.5%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,689. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $120.33 and a twelve month high of $186.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

