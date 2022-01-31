Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rises By 63.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 15,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 425,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

