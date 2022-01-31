Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Declines By 29.8%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDDSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded JD Sports Fashion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

