Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expands By 54.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 272,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $9.82. 96,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,417. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of -122.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kimball International by 102.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

