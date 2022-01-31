Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Drops By 41.7%

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTC. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 172,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,083,000. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,196. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

