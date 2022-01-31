Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Increases By 77.8%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:NOVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Nova Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $9.98.
Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.
