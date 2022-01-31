Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Increases By 77.8%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NOVV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Nova Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.59% of Nova Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

