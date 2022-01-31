Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Rises By 112.1%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the December 31st total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.95. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

