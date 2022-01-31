Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Declines By 50.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the December 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 61,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,728. Perseus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

