Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expands By 148.5%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the December 31st total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PSTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 6,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,790. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $8.60.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

