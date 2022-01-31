Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Increases By 157.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.
RNWEF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Monday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.