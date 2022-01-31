Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Increases By 157.0%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the December 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50.0 days.

RNWEF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Monday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.