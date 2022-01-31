Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Declines By 58.5%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. Samsonite International had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsonite International will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

