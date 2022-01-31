Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Increases By 86.4%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,283,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,195. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc is focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology companies. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.