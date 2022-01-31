Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Increases By 86.4%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCE traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,283,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,195. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About SMC Entertainment
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.