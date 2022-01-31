Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Drops By 45.3%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FLWPF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,674. Flowr has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.