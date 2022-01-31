Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Decreases By 29.7%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 193,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,911. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

