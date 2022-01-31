Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 90.9%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 372,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

