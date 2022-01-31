Short Interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) Drops By 29.8%

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Adrian James bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $231,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,850 shares of company stock valued at $745,675.

Volcon stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Volcon has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

About Volcon

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

