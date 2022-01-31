Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Grows By 85.4%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

