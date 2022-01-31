SIBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $211,951.90 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $211,951.90 and $157.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,472.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.29 or 0.07036892 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00284744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.08 or 0.00740987 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00238027 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,675,481 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

