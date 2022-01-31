Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $43.80.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
