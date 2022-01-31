Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

