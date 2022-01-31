Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GCTAY opened at $4.12 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

