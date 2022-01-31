Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.36. 4,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 284,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $382,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $42,844,000.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.