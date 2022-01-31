Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 40.4% in January

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.50 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

