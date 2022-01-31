Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

