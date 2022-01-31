Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

