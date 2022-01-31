Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.34% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.