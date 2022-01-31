Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Lifted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,868,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,947,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

SSD stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.99. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

