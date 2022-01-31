Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $6.77 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

