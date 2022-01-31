Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,398,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 31st total of 25,300,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,679.7 days.

OTCMKTS SBMFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

