Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Sixth Wave Innovations stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,832. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
