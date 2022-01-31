Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.