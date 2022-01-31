Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 868,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $40,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

