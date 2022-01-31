Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given New GBX 1,080 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,080 ($14.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.58) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($14.21).

LON:SMS opened at GBX 748 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 801.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 856.78. The company has a market cap of £996.41 million and a P/E ratio of 498.67. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 645 ($8.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($14.00).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

