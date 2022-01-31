Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,080 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,080 ($14.57) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.64) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($14.21).

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 748 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £996.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 856.78. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 645 ($8.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($14.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

