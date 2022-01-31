SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Volume Hits $190,270.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SmartCash has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $190,270.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

