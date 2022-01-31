SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Short Interest Update

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

SmartRent stock traded up 0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 7.68. 653,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.21. SmartRent has a one year low of 6.53 and a one year high of 15.14.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

