Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Sonendo Inc (NYSE:SONX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on SONX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Sonendo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sonendo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of SONX stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($9.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

