Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $32,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after acquiring an additional 150,473 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after buying an additional 70,622 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,268,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,854,000 after buying an additional 182,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after buying an additional 170,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,384,000 after buying an additional 43,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $166.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.24 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

