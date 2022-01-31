Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,306,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JXN opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

