Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 215.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $180.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

